Adverse reaction to gummies leads to search of Mississippi business, drug arrest Published 6:45 am Saturday, September 17, 2022

Reports of adverse reactions to packages of gummies laced with THC have landed one Mississippi business man in jail.

Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Starkville Police Department investigators served a search warrant at Bulldog Smoke Shop, 303 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operating without a city of Starkville business license.

Saleh is accused of possessing and offering for sale THC gummies and vape cartridges containing much higher THC than allowed by Mississippi law.

The products were brought to the Starkville Police Department’s attention after receiving the report of an adverse reaction. This is one of multiple recent reports of adverse reactions after consuming THC gummies and incidents have not been isolated to only this business.

Starkville Police on social media recommended to always check packaging to ensure you’re not buying or consuming illegal products or products from unknown sources.

If you have information, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or through the anonymous tip system on our website. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.