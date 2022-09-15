Mississippi man stole fire truck on 9/11, sheriff says

Published 10:05 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested this week and charged with stealing a fire truck on September 11.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Cedrick Wilbanks, 33, of Corinth, Mississippi, stole a fire service truck from the Union Center Volunteer Fire Department.

The truck was stolen on September 11, sheriff’s investigators said.

Wilbanks was charged with grand larceny along with three counts of burglary for other crimes that occurred in the same time frame as the truck theft.

