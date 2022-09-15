Babysitter charged after 2-year-old boy dies, 11-month-old girl injured, Mississippi sheriff’s office says

Published 9:40 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was charged Thursday with killing a 2-year-old boy she was babysitting and assaulting an 11-month-old girl in her care.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office deputies said their investigation began on Tuesday night when they were called to a residence in Corinth to help with an unresponsive child.

Deputies said they found an unresponsive 2-year-old boy with multiple bruises and marks on him. They child was taken to a local hospital. Another 11-month-old child, this one a girl, was also found at the house and investigators said the girl also had multiple injuries as well. She was taken to a hospital as well.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Both children were eventually transferred to Le Bonheur children’s hospital in Memphis.

The 2-year-old boy died from his injuries on Thursday and Makallie E. Durham, 23, of Iuka, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with capital murder and felony child abuse.

Investigators said Durham had been a babysitter for both victims.

More News

Mississippi man stole fire truck on 9/11, sheriff says

State Farm settles Katrina lawsuit with state of Mississippi

Man forced two women to perform sex acts on him at gunpoint, police say

Weeks-long boil water notice lifted in Mississippi capital

Print Article