21-year-old Mississippi woman killed in head-on collision Published 5:48 am Thursday, September 15, 2022

A 21-year-old Mississippi woman was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday.

Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life in an attempt to rescue the woman, later identified as Skylar Cassie Beliew, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beliew’s vehicle reportedly collided with a pickup truck before 4 p.m. Tuesday at Anding Oil City Road, west of Spires Lane, according to Jackson news reports.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers later identified Skylar Cassie Beliew as the victim. The coroner’s report indicated that Beliew was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation.