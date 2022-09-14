Troopers investigating four fatal crashes on Mississippi highways Published 7:19 am Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating four fatal crashes that have occurred in the state this week.

On Sunday, a Mississippi man died in a crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County.

MHP officials report that Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, died when his 2000 Mercedes ML left the road and overturned.

Williams died at the scene, officials said.

On Monday, a Mississippi pedestrian was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County.

MHP reports that Herman Lee Davis, 69, of Woodville, was hit by a vehicle traveling north on U.S. 61. Davis died at the scene.

Troopers are still looking for the driver of the vehicle that left the scene.

According to investigators, the vehicle that left the scene is believed to be a 2003 to 2007 Lincoln Navigator, Ford Expedition, or a Ford F-150 missing the mirror on the right side.

Also on Monday, a Mississippi woman died in a one-vehicle wreck in Stone County.

MHP reports that Delores Richardson, 50, of Poplarville, was traveling west on Highway 26 in a 2015 Nissan Altima when the vehicle she was driving left the road and hit several trees.

On Tuesday, the driver of a tractor-trailer died in a fatal crash on U.S. 84 in Franklin County.

MHP officials report that Richard Reeves, 65, of Bogue Chitto, died when 2014 Honda Accord, driven by 17-year-old Brooklynn Cupit, of Meadville, collided with Reeves’ 2007 Peterbilt Truck. Cupit was reportedly attempting to cross the westbound lanes of the highway when she hit the truck.