Mississippi woman found shot to death inside car Published 1:29 pm Wednesday, September 14, 2022

A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday around midnight when she was struck by gunfire while driving.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was found in her vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Collins said police received a call of shots fired around midnight, then another call about 14 minutes later that a woman in a car had been shot. The car had come to rest on South MLK on the side of the C-Store at East Monticello Street.

“We’re presently working a homicide. We contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and will be working with them,” Collins said.

The Mississippi Crime Scene Unit was requested to assist, as well, he said.

“I know this is a devastating time for the family, and I’m asking that they talk to the young people in their family and keep them calm,” Collins said, “because the last thing we need is retaliation, for somebody else not involved in anything — some innocent person — to get hurt or killed. When you indiscriminately fire a weapon, you have unintended consequences.”

Collins asked for members of the family or community with any information to come in and give statements to officers.

“Let’s handle this the right way. Street justice is no justice,” said the chief.

Collins said he is praying for the entire Dunnigan family.

“I know them. I pray that God will be with them and guide them through this terrible time.”