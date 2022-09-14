Cracker Barrel temporarily closes restaurant because of water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city Published 6:29 am Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Cracker Barrel, a nationwide chain of Southern food restaurants, has decided to close its location in Jackson temporarily.

Officials with the company told Jackson news sources that the decision to close the restaurant on Insterstate 55 in Jackson was made because of the ongoing water crisis in the city.

Representatives from Cracker Barrel Media Relations told WJTV in Jackson that the company will continue to monitor the situation and reopen the location when it is safe for its staff and its customers.

Representatives said the company’s locations in Vicksburg and Pearl are open to serve customers In the Jackson Metro area.

On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves requested loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help Jackson’s businesses that were affected by the city’s water crisis.