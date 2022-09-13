Monday night shooting involving Mississippi Capitol Police officer under investigation Published 7:06 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Capitol Police officer.

The incident under investigation happened at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, near Northside Drive in Jackson, MBI said in a press release.

MBI says it is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

No other details have been released.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.