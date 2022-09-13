Mississippi man dies in hit and run accident

Published 10:35 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has died after a hit-and-run accident late Monday evening.

Herman Davis, 69, was pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m. at Merit Health Natchez from a hit-and-run accident, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

The accident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Monday, he said, adding Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to identify the vehicle that struck Davis.

“This is a terrible tragedy for everyone,” Lee said. “I certainly hope they find the person responsible.”

 

