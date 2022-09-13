Mississippi issues Silver Alert for missing 90-year-old man Published 5:15 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 90-year-old Harrison County man.

Billy Hollingsworth is described as a white man around five feet, four inches tall, with white hair and hazel eyes.

On Monday, September 12, Hollingsworth was last seen at 4 p.m. in the 19000 block of North Clairmont Street in Harrison County, walking with a cane in an unknown direction.

Family members say Hollingsworth suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (228) 865-7060.