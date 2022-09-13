Mississippi Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck involving 18-wheeler partially hanging over bridge Published 11:16 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol report they are investigating a fatal 18-wheeler accident that occurred this morning on U.S. 84 in Franklin County.

A photo of the wreck was shared on social media at approximately 9 a.m. today, which shows the 18-wheeler turned on its side and parts of the undercarriage hanging over the guardrail of a bridge near the Five Star Food Mart exit in Meadville.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol posted on social media that the westbound side of US 84 at MS 184 (Meadville exit) in Franklin County was blocked due to a traffic crash.

Officials asked for driver to an alternate route if possible.