Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 296 cities and towns in Mississippi. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $67,252 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula: 15

#2. Jackson: 13

#3. Memphis: 8

#4. Hattiesburg: 3

#4. Tupelo: 3

#6. Greenville: 1

#6. Laurel: 1

#6. Meridian: 1

#6. Oxford: 1

#6. Picayune: 1

#6. Starkville: 1

#6. Vicksburg: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Purvis

– Typical home value: $194,692

– 1-year price change: +$22,769 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$46,601 (+31.5%)

– Metro area: Hattiesburg

#49. Algoma

– Typical home value: $173,616

– 1-year price change: +$22,769 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Tupelo

#48. Sumrall

– Typical home value: $217,575

– 1-year price change: +$22,788 (+11.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$58,100 (+36.4%)

– Metro area: Hattiesburg

#47. Snow Lake Shores

– Typical home value: $154,590

– 1-year price change: +$22,810 (+17.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$40,914 (+36.0%)

– Metro area: Memphis

#46. Petal

– Typical home value: $191,790

– 1-year price change: +$22,936 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$50,114 (+35.4%)

– Metro area: Hattiesburg

#45. Saltillo

– Typical home value: $202,900

– 1-year price change: +$22,946 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$53,702 (+36.0%)

– Metro area: Tupelo

#44. Soso

– Typical home value: $163,844

– 1-year price change: +$23,001 (+16.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$45,547 (+38.5%)

– Metro area: Laurel

#43. Mantee

– Typical home value: $163,593

– 1-year price change: +$23,073 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$44,276 (+37.1%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#42. Carriere

– Typical home value: $208,046

– 1-year price change: +$23,544 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$52,936 (+34.1%)

– Metro area: Picayune

#41. Pearl

– Typical home value: $183,254

– 1-year price change: +$23,899 (+15.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,172 (+43.1%)

– Metro area: Jackson

#40. Thaxton

– Typical home value: $161,696

– 1-year price change: +$24,321 (+17.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$37,546 (+30.2%)

– Metro area: Tupelo

#39. Collinsville

– Typical home value: $194,103

– 1-year price change: +$24,376 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$42,898 (+28.4%)

– Metro area: Meridian

#38. Byram

– Typical home value: $186,365

– 1-year price change: +$24,519 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$52,681 (+39.4%)

– Metro area: Jackson

#37. Utica

– Typical home value: $134,495

– 1-year price change: +$24,723 (+22.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$24,109 (+21.8%)

– Metro area: Jackson

#36. Terry

– Typical home value: $224,552

– 1-year price change: +$25,059 (+12.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$63,735 (+39.6%)

– Metro area: Jackson

#35. Waveland

– Typical home value: $168,183

– 1-year price change: +$25,078 (+17.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$49,676 (+41.9%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#34. Edwards

– Typical home value: $151,049

– 1-year price change: +$25,556 (+20.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$38,952 (+34.7%)

– Metro area: Jackson

#33. Clinton

– Typical home value: $216,122

– 1-year price change: +$25,886 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$60,998 (+39.3%)

– Metro area: Jackson

#32. Redwood

– Typical home value: $154,925

– 1-year price change: +$25,983 (+20.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$48,532 (+45.6%)

– Metro area: Vicksburg

#31. Florence

– Typical home value: $218,311

– 1-year price change: +$26,061 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$61,128 (+38.9%)

– Metro area: Jackson

#30. Diamondhead

– Typical home value: $209,220

– 1-year price change: +$26,273 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$56,846 (+37.3%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#29. Starkville

– Typical home value: $223,396

– 1-year price change: +$26,708 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$45,130 (+25.3%)

– Metro area: Starkville

#28. Puckett

– Typical home value: $190,237

– 1-year price change: +$27,265 (+16.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$62,078 (+48.4%)

– Metro area: Jackson

#27. Oxford

– Typical home value: $254,823

– 1-year price change: +$27,501 (+12.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$66,449 (+35.3%)

– Metro area: Oxford

#26. Kiln

– Typical home value: $186,527

– 1-year price change: +$27,507 (+17.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$57,948 (+45.1%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#25. Raymond

– Typical home value: $182,167

– 1-year price change: +$27,718 (+17.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$52,632 (+40.6%)

– Metro area: Jackson

#24. Pearlington

– Typical home value: $149,790

– 1-year price change: +$28,342 (+23.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$57,380 (+62.1%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#23. Diberville

– Typical home value: $165,442

– 1-year price change: +$28,639 (+20.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$61,877 (+59.7%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#22. Bay Saint Louis

– Typical home value: $194,154

– 1-year price change: +$30,032 (+18.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$65,931 (+51.4%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#21. Gautier

– Typical home value: $174,565

– 1-year price change: +$32,232 (+22.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$62,898 (+56.3%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#20. Ridgeland

– Typical home value: $251,846

– 1-year price change: +$32,409 (+14.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$64,073 (+34.1%)

– Metro area: Jackson

#19. Gulf Hills

– Typical home value: $217,693

– 1-year price change: +$33,434 (+18.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$75,781 (+53.4%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#18. Gulfport

– Typical home value: $186,045

– 1-year price change: +$34,861 (+23.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$69,206 (+59.2%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#17. Brandon

– Typical home value: $263,984

– 1-year price change: +$35,783 (+15.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$76,119 (+40.5%)

– Metro area: Jackson

#16. Horn Lake

– Typical home value: $184,073

– 1-year price change: +$36,802 (+25.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$84,453 (+84.8%)

– Metro area: Memphis

#15. Biloxi

– Typical home value: $214,010

– 1-year price change: +$37,491 (+21.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$73,677 (+52.5%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#14. Flowood

– Typical home value: $285,878

– 1-year price change: +$38,194 (+15.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$80,446 (+39.2%)

– Metro area: Jackson

#13. Walls

– Typical home value: $222,393

– 1-year price change: +$40,694 (+22.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$89,296 (+67.1%)

– Metro area: Memphis

#12. Ocean Springs

– Typical home value: $250,840

– 1-year price change: +$40,956 (+19.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,082 (+59.0%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#11. Long Beach

– Typical home value: $218,825

– 1-year price change: +$42,351 (+24.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$80,515 (+58.2%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#10. Vancleave

– Typical home value: $262,349

– 1-year price change: +$42,769 (+19.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$91,471 (+53.5%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#9. Lynchburg

– Typical home value: $252,292

– 1-year price change: +$44,844 (+21.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$109,958 (+77.3%)

– Metro area: Memphis

#8. Madison

– Typical home value: $357,138

– 1-year price change: +$46,730 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$87,366 (+32.4%)

– Metro area: Jackson

#7. Saucier

– Typical home value: $233,755

– 1-year price change: +$47,239 (+25.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$76,279 (+48.4%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#6. Southaven

– Typical home value: $265,357

– 1-year price change: +$49,767 (+23.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$114,278 (+75.6%)

– Metro area: Memphis

#5. Hernando

– Typical home value: $336,582

– 1-year price change: +$51,296 (+18.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$126,086 (+59.9%)

– Metro area: Memphis

#4. Nesbit

– Typical home value: $349,946

– 1-year price change: +$55,150 (+18.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,799 (+58.2%)

– Metro area: Memphis

#3. Olive Branch

– Typical home value: $334,124

– 1-year price change: +$56,741 (+20.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$134,589 (+67.5%)

– Metro area: Memphis

#2. Pass Christian

– Typical home value: $300,381

– 1-year price change: +$58,350 (+24.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$113,499 (+60.7%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

#1. Greenville

– Typical home value: $590,428

– 1-year price change: +$67,252 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$241,662 (+69.3%)

– Metro area: Greenville

