Mississippi man dies after being hit by train Published 6:30 am Sunday, September 11, 2022

A Mississippi man died Saturday after being hit by a train.

Emergency crews in Hattiesburg responded to the scene near West Pine Street and Highway 49. shortly after 7 a .m. Saturday.

Officials from the Forrest County Coroner’s office have identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, 37, of Hattiesburg.

The incident is under investigation by the Hattiesburg Police Department.