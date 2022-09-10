Football fans traveling Mississippi ‘s I-55 could experience delays because of emergency bridge repair work Published 7:30 am Saturday, September 10, 2022

Football fans traveling to Oxford and to Memphis will likely face travel delays because of an interstate closure Saturday.

Ole Miss fans traveling to Oxford and Jackson State fans traveling to Memphis should be aware of the closure and detours, officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said.

MDOT officials report that Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit to the Pope Courtland Exit will be closed because of emergency bridge repair work.

MDOT Public Information Officer David Kenney said in a video Friday that crews will be doing beam replacement work that will require the portion of the interstate around the bridge to be shut down.

Detour signs will be in place at exit 243. Drivers can travel east on U.S. 278 to State Route 315, to State Route 7, and back to the I-55 Coffeeville exit. MDOT officials said arrow boards and signs will be placed along the detour route.

Kenny said work is being done on a weekend is to prevent the impact on 18-wheelers and other commutes of traffic and that officials hope the impact on football fans will be minimal.

The closure will be from 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 until Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 a.m.