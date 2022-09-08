Sheriff: Investigation under way after oil workers find body on rural Mississippi road

Published 6:15 am Thursday, September 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials are investigating after a body was found on a gravel road in rural Jefferson Davis County.

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland confirmed to the Prentiss Headlight newspaper that a body has been found in Jefferson Davis County.

According to Strickland, the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road Wednesday afternoon by oil well workers.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The discovery is under investigation and authorities are working to identify the body.

 

 

More News

Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing

Mississippi woman dies in crash with state trooper

TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots

Police: Juveniles caught ‘drag racing’ vehicles stolen from Mississippi car dealership

Print Article