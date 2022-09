Mississippi man arrested for stealing vehicle Published 5:42 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022

A Mississippi man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle.

On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue.

After an investigation, Isaiah Glover, 26, of Lafayette County, was charged with motor vehicle theft.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge set Glover’s bond at $5,000.