Memphis on lockdown as ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect sought for multiple shootings Published 9:15 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022

The City of Memphis was on high alert Wednesday evening as police hunting down an armed and dangerous suspect believed to have been responsible for multiple shootings, including shooting innocent victims while recording the crime live on social media.

Memphis police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was no stranger to local law enforcement having previously been arrested for attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment.

Police urged residents to stay indoors as they attempted to locate Kelly.

Police would not say how many victims were injured, but local media said police were tracking multiple shooting scenes.

A Mississippi sheriff’s office in nearby DeSoto County said the suspect was briefly spotted in Mississippi, but then fled back to Tennessee.

Kelly was last seen driving a grey Toyota with an Arkansas tag AEV63K. Police urged anyone who sees this car to immediately call 911.

Memphis city public transit shut down as a precaution and the University of Memphis went on lockdown.

Media and witnesses reported the suspect was simply driving around Memphis shooting people while filming the crimes and posting on Facebook live.