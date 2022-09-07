Interstate chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph ends with crash under Mississippi River Bridge Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Law enforcement officers were involved in a high-speed chase along I-20 eastbound from Tallulah, Louisiana, to the Mississippi River bridge that crosses over to Vicksburg on Sunday at around 7:39 p.m.

A Madison Parish deputy was initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle when it failed to yield for lights and sirens. Speeds exceeded 100 mph during the ensuing chase. A Delta Marshal joined the pursuit at the 182-mile marker, according to a release from Delta First Responders.

At the 185-mile marker, a Madison Parish deputy deployed spike strips and was able to strike the front driver tire as well as a back passenger tire. The vehicle continued on I-20 East and then drove off the side of I-20.

It then crashed through a gate before stopping under the Mississippi River bridge in Delta, La. The Delta Marshal was then able to apprehend the driver while the Madison Parish deputy apprehended the passenger. No injuries were reported.

Mary Jane Tarver, 29 of Tallulah, was arrested and taken to the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office jail for booking. She was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, simple criminal damage to property, theft, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of drug paraphernelia, possession of schedule two narcotics, speeding, and driving under suspension. The passenger was taken into custody but was later released with no charges.

According to a representative of the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, recent changes in state law prohibit them from releasing mugshots or bond amounts unless the suspect is charged with a violent crime or is considered a threat to public safety.