Police need help, suspects wanted for stealing firearms from Mississippi pawn shop Published 5:34 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Police are looking for three suspects involved in the burglary of a Mississippi pawn shop.

Jackson police released a video on social media showing three suspects wearing dark-colored hoodies and mask jumping over a counter at a local pawn shop.

Police say several firearms were stolen from the store in the incident which happened Sunday night.

Police are looking for help with any information about this incident.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

