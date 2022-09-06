Mississippi Highway Patrol: Holiday saw 50% drop in fatal crashes, 45% jump in DUI arrests compared to last year Published 12:42 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Although the 2022 Labor Day weekend was less deadly than 2022, more overall citations were issued and more DUI arrests were made this year compared to the 2021 holiday, according to stats from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

State troopers investigated three fatal crashes, which resulted in three deaths, during the Labor Day holiday weekend. In 2021, troopers investigated crashes that resulted in six fatalities. A Lucedale man was killed in a George County crash Saturday evening, a Leland man was killed ina Washington County crash Sunday morning and a Meridian man was killed in a Lauderdale County crash Monday.

Compared to 2021, the number of citations issued and the number of DUI arrests made this holiday rose significantly. The number of DUI arrests during the 2022 holiday period rose 45% — from 186 DUI arrests in 2021 to 270 DUI arrests in 2022. The 10,026 citations that were issued this holiday increased by more than 3,000 compared to 6,635 citations issued in 2021.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol began its holiday enforcement period on Friday and it ended on Monday.

Almost 1,100 motorists were cited for seatbelt violations this holiday.

The fatal crash in George County happened Saturday evening on Highway 613. The crash killed James Holifield, 69, of Lucedale.

The fatal crash in Washington County happened early Sunday morning on Highway 82. The crash killed Marcus Flowers, 44, of Leland.

The fatal crash in Lauderdale County happened Monday afternoon on Highway 80. The crash killed David Gaddis, 74, of Meridian. He was driving a tractor.