Mississippi deputy attacked by dog during arrest Published 6:30 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022

A Mississippi deputy was able to apprehend a suspect despite being attacked by a dog during th arrest.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy Andrew Yates has returned to service following the dog attack on Sunday night.

According to news reports, Yates responded to a fight in progress involving 18-year-old Anthony Sumrall, of Heidelberg, who was reportedly trespassing and fighting with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

The incident happened on Township Road.

During an attempt to arrest Sumrall, Yates deployed his Taser after Sumrall physically resisted arrest. The stun gun was reportedly ineffective and Sumrall continued to resist arrest.

During the incident, Yates was attacked by a dog on the scene, bitten in the leg four times. Depsite the dog attack, Yates was able to take Sumrall into custody.

Sumrall was arrested on multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, simple assault, trespassing- willfully and resisting arrest.

Both Yates and Sumrall were treated on the scene.