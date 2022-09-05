Mississippi officials issue alert issued for missing/endangered child Published 6:23 am Monday, September 5, 2022

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert in Pontotoc County.

Authorities are searching for Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura, 16, who is described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot-5-inches tall with brown eyes and long black hair.

Ventura was last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 9 in Pontotoc County wearing a red and maroon shirt with blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura, contact the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department at 662-489-3631.

