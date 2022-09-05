Mississippi man dies in two-vehicle wreck on rural highway

Published 7:30 am Monday, September 5, 2022

By Ben Hillyer

A Mississippi man died in a two-vehicle collision Saturday evening.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that James Holifield, 63, of Lucedale, died in a fatal accident on Highway 613 in George County.

Holifield was the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet HHR traveling south when the vehicle collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse heading north.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene of the collision at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday and pronounced Holifield dead at the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

