Mississippi man arrested after reportedly cashing more than $9,000 in fake checks

Published 7:00 am Monday, September 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man suspected of cashing more than $9,000 in fake checks has been arrested after a two-day search for his whereabouts.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Joseph Conner, 42, on multiple forgery-uttering felonies for cashing fake checks at banks in and around Hattiesburg.

In May, Conner reportedly cashed three fake checks, one for $2,449.04, one for $3,641.00 and another for $3,341.82.

Police said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

