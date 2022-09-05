Investigators searching for abducted jogger find body; police have not confirmed identity Published 9:26 pm Monday, September 5, 2022

Investigators searching for an abducted Memphis jogger found a dead body Sunday but said the identity of the body was uncertain.

Memphis police have been searching for Memphis mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher, 34, who was forcibly abducted Friday while she was jogging near the University of Memphis.

The body was allegedly found within walking distance from the apartments where the suspected kidnapper, Cleotha Abston, reportedly was seen cleaning a car that investigators said was used to kidnap Fletcher.

Investigators have said they found Abston’s sandals near where Fletcher’s water bottle and cell phone were found after the abduction.

Abston was arrested Sunday and charged with kidnapping Fletcher along with other charges. He was previously sentenced to 24 years in prison for a 2000 kidnapping and was released in 2020.