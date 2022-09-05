Inmate jailed on public drink charge dies in Mississippi county jail

Published 8:30 am Monday, September 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The death of an inmate in a Mississippi county jail is under investigation.

Officials from the Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of Justin Holloman, 33,  of Moss Point, who was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail.

Holloman was found unresponsive in his cell Friday at approximately 9 a.m.

Efforts to revive Holloman by the jail staff were unsuccessful and Holloman was pronounced dead at the jail.

An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause of death.

 

