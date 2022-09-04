Two women shot in Saturday evneing shooting

Published 5:43 am Sunday, September 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi law enforcement agencies are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that injured two women,

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Hattiesburg Police and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after HPD responded to shots being fired at an apartment complex on Country Club Road. The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found one woman shot in the leg and another woman arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for  a leg injury that reportedly happened during the same shooting incident.

Both women were treated at a local hospital.

Later, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department took into custody several minors at a Lmara County residence with a stolen vehicle, that matched a vehicle used in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

 

 

 

