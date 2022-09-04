Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama Published 2:32 pm Sunday, September 4, 2022

A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Bush was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday, at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County.

Jackson praised both the DCSO and ALEA in their capture of Bush, currently wanted for murder in Mississippi.

“The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA did an excellent job in keeping him trapped in the area until they could apprehend him without anybody getting hurt,” Jackson said. “It’s a welcome relief to the community that he is behind bars.”

Granthum said that Bush is currently in the Dallas County Jail.

“Mississippi will have to come get him after he waives extradition,” Jackson said. “If he doesn’t waive extradition, the Dallas County District Attorney Office and Mississippi will have to go through the Governor Kay Ivey’s Office. He will be brought to Dallas County District Court this week to deal with the extradition situation. If he signs the form waiving extradition, Mississippi will come get him pretty quickly.”