Mississippi man arrested for reportedly stealing vehicle for car rental business Published 6:45 am Sunday, September 4, 2022

A Mississippi man was arrested for stealing a vehicle from a rental car business,

Tupelo police officers arrested Pasley Ford, 38, of Okolona, and charged him with felony motor vehicle theft.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray Nissan Altima near South Gloster Street and South Green Street and learned the vehicle was stolen from Enterprise Rental on Aug. 28.

Ford’s bond was set at $15,000.