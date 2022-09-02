Woman found dead in Mississippi hotel room identified Published 4:09 pm Friday, September 2, 2022

A woman was found dead in a Mississippi motel room, a victim of an apparent overdose, officials say.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Laurel Police responded to a call at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived at the scene they found a woman dead in one of the hotel’s rooms.

The woman was later identified by the Jones County Coroner’s Office as 60-year-old Sandra Craft, whose last known address was in Jones County.

Officials believe the cause of death to be an apparent overdose.

The body has been sent to the state crime lab for toxicology tests.

The case is still under investigation.