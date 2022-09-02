Police respond to reports of person waving gun out of car window. Find juvenile with stolen firearm at Mississippi convenience store.. Published 7:00 am Friday, September 2, 2022

Officers responding to reports of a person waving a window out a car window at a Mississippi convenience store found a juvenile with a stolen firearm.

On Tuesday, Vicksburg police officers responded to the Speed Mart at 2320 Washington Street in reference to a person holding a weapon out the window of a vehicle on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.

The vehicle was located and the rear-seat passenger, a juvenile, was found to be in possession of two handguns: a Smith and Wesson 9mm, which had been reported stolen, and a Glock .40 caliber.

The juvenile was taken to the detention center.