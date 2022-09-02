More than 100 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries in 29 Mississippi counties have been issued. Is one located in you community? Published 1:09 pm Friday, September 2, 2022

In a little more than two months, 104 businesses in Mississippi have been issued Cannabis Dispensary Licenses in the state of Mississippi.

Click here for an updated list of licenses that have been issued in the state.

As of July, 19 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed on the Mississippi State Department of Health website as having opted out of allowing dispensaries. Last week, voters in Lincoln County voted to opt back into allowing medical marijuana facilities. Eighty-five cities in the state have also opted out, according to the website.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials say they anticipate that cannabis products will become available to patients in late 2022 to allow time for the cultivation of marijuana in the state and required safety testing.

On Feb. 2, 2022, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act into law, which makes the possession and consumption of medical marijuana legal for people who meet certain medical criteria.

In July, the Mississippi State Department of Revenue has been issuing dispensary licenses to businesses that meet

The Mississippi Department of Revenue (MDOR) accepts electronic applications for Medical Cannabis Dispensary Licenses. MDOR will issue licenses within 30 days of receiving a completed application, will all required information and documents.

The first-year license fee is $40,000 along with a $15,000 non-refundable application fee. Annual license fees are $25,000.

Medical marijuna dispensaries cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a school, church, or childcare facility and cannot be located within a 1,500 of another medical cannabis. dispensary