Mississippi police searching for capital murder suspect on run for five months Published 6:00 am Friday, September 2, 2022

Mississippi police continue to look for a capital murder suspect who has been on the run for five months.

Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department posted a request on social media for assistance in locating Nijel Hall.

On April 8, 2022, Tupelo Police Officers responded to a shooting on Hodges Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found an individual deceased.

After investigating further, detectives identified Hall as a possible suspect. Hall is currently wanted for Capital Murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hall or any information pertaining to this case are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773- TIPS (8477), or download the P3 Tip App and leave anonymous tip that way.