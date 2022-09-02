Mississippi man arrested for July 4 home burglary and shooting Published 3:25 pm Friday, September 2, 2022

A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with a July 4 house burglary and shooting.

Vicksburg Police arrested Quinderion Mixon, 24 of Vicksburg, Monday in connection with a residential burglary and shooting that occurred at the Beechwood Park Apartments at 201 Berryman Road on July 4.

Mixon was charged with burglary of a dwelling and aggravated assault and made his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court before JudgeAngela Carpenter on Wednesday.

He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $40,000 bond.