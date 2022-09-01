Police seek help locating runaway Mississippi teen who has been gone for four days

Published 12:39 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a runaway Mississippi teen.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for assistance locating a runaway 16-year-old Ke’Neria Daniels.

Daniels, who is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs., was last seen wearing Blue and White money boxers, a black hoodie, and a gold bonnet. Ke’Neria has hair in braids to her mid-back, with blonde highlights.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers posted about the runaway alert on its Facebook page.

Ke’Neria left her residence, on Eisenhower Drive around midnight on Aug. 28, 2022, and is not answering her phone.

If you where Ke’Neria is located, contact Biloxi Police Department, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers posts runaways as a community service and does not issue rewards unless there is a felony arrest in the case.

Download the app, P3 Tips, or call 1-877-787-5898.

