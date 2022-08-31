Mississippi man faces aggravated DUI charges after wreck killed 2 adults, unborn child Published 7:15 am Wednesday, August 31, 2022

A Mississippi man faces aggravated DUI charges in connection with a weekend crash that killed two adults and an unborn child.

The crash involving two motorcycles and two vehicles occurred Sunday, Aug. 28, on U.S 82 in Columbus.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that two people on one of the motorcycles was killed after a car struck the motorcycle, setting off a chain reaction of events involving the other vehicles.

WTVA reports that Tavaris Mosley, 42, of Columbus, faces three counts of aggravated DUI in the incident. Mosley was reportedly the driver of the car that struck the motorcycle.

The crash happened early Sunday, Aug. 28 on Highway 82.

The victims were identified as David Porter, 26, and Zabria Dodds, 24. Officials later determined that Dodds was pregnant.

The driver of the second motorcycle was sent to the hospital.