Mississippi investigators use app on stolen phone to locate armed burglary suspects Published 8:15 am Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Four people were arrested Tuesday after investigators used a locator app on a stolen phone to find the armed burglary suspects.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Brennan Kyle Moran, 21, Brennan De Juan Moran, 20, Chance Blackmon, 20, and Ashton Moran, 18, were arrested by deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. They each have been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Deputies responded to a report of the burglary of an occupied building on Canal Road at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday. The victims said the intruders came into their home at gunpoint and stole several items, including an iPhone.

Deputies used the Find My iPhone App to locate the suspects and stolen property in Gulfport.

All four suspects are being held at the Harrison County jail each with a $250,000 bond.