Man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after Mississippi deputies find marijuana, fentanyl hidden in vehicle Published 5:14 am Wednesday, August 31, 2022

A Houston, Texas, man was sentenced to 132 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute a fentanyl analog.

Ronald Coleman, 47, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to information presented to the Court, on Sept. 21, 2021, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling East on Interstate 10 in Harrison County. Ronald Coleman was the driver of the vehicle. During the stop, officers discovered marijuana hidden in the trunk of the vehicle. They also discovered suspected heroin hidden in a natural void in the back of the front passenger seat. Testing at the DEA laboratory revealed that the substances were over 400 grams of marijuana and over 500 grams of a fentanyl analog.

The DEA and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan Buckner and Annette Williams prosecuted the case.