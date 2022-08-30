Two universities in Mississippi’s capital city switch to virtual learning due to ongoing water crisis Published 10:14 am Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Two universities in Mississippi’s capital city have decided to switch to virtual learning due to ongoing issues with Jackson’s water system.

Officials with Belhaven University and Jackson State University announced changes to their learning schedules.

Belhaven has canceled all on-campus classes but has said all online classes will meet as scheduled. University administration will also work from home.

Officials with Jackson State University announced that the school will switch to virtual learning for the rest of the week. All non-essential employees will also work remotely for the rest of the week.

“For students living in the residence halls, dining will resume in Heritage Dining Hall tomorrow morning,” JSU said in a press release. “Retail located inside The Legacy will be closed until further notice. Water will be delivered to all residential halls. We are currently updating the open-access computer lab listing for students who do not have access to devices or WiFi.”

Temporary restroom facilities at Jackson State are being provided and should be available tomorrow morning, officials said.