Three men plead guilty in Misssissippi court to playing role in deadly shooting at 2018 Super Bowl party Published 5:57 am Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Three men have pleaded guilty in a Mississippi courtroom to playing a role in a deadly shooting at a 2018 Super Bowl party.

On Feb. 4, 2018, witnesses at a party in Moss Point reported that a group of five or six men with guns busted through the front door of the building where the party was taking place in an attempt to rob the people inside. The resulting chaos ended with the fatal shooting of Fabian Dwight Dailey, 50.

WLOX in Biloxi reported on Monday that Darrian Cooks, Robert Jackson and Sirmarrion Davis each pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact of capital murder and two counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault each.

All three men were sentenced to serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with all counts to be served concurrently. Each defendant has already served over four years in custody and will serve the remaining 16 years on post-release supervision.

Two other suspects in the case — Michael Doss Jr.and Tykice Watts — have pending courts. The two had previously entered not guilty pleas in court.