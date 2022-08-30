One person dies in early morning rollover accident on Mississippi interstate Published 6:30 am Tuesday, August 30, 2022

One person was killed in an early morning vehicle accident on the interstate Monday.

Troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly wreck on Interstate 59 in Jones County.

Uvatira Watson, 27, of Hattiesburg, was killed when the 2015 Toyota Camry she was driving north on the interstate left the road, crashed into a concrete barrier and then rolled over.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Officials say Watson died immediately from her injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.