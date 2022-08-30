New accommodations found for two people arrested in Mississippi hotel drug busts Published 7:17 am Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Occupants of two different Natchez hotels had to shorten their stay and are now in jail after being arrested Saturday for allegedly selling and trafficking drugs.

On Saturday evening, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received information about drug activity taking place in room 107 in the Red Carpet Inn in Natchez, where they made contact with Charles Miller.

Miller, who was the renter of the room, allowed deputies his consent to search. They found a little less than an ounce of marijuana, more than one-half of an ounce of methamphetamine, 14 Oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia.

Miller has been arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II drug (Oxycodone) with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around this same time, agents with ACSO’s Special Operations Group were investigating another complaint of drug activity at the Super 8 hotel in Natchez and made contact with Keisha Campbell, who was standing in the parking lot.

Campbell had in her possession two ounces of methamphetamine, three Xanax pills, 2 ecstasy pills and $735 in cash.

Campbell, who is currently in Adams County Drug Court, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I drug (ecstasy), and possession of a schedule IV drug (Xanax). Probation and parole officers were notified of the arrest and are expected to revoke Campbell’s probation, ACSO states.