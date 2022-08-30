Mississippi’s largest hospital put on fire watch after ongoing water crisis affects fire suppression systems

Published 10:42 am Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting fire suppression systems at Mississippi’s largest hospital complex.

Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have put the main campus in Jackson on a fire watch, effective immediately because of a continuous drop in water pressure in recent days.

UMMC sent an email to employees about the situation saying that the drop in water pressure is “directly affecting” fire suppression systems.

