Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags

Published 7:30 am Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state.

Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday.

“The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity tags. The only legal tag for your vehicle is purchased through your local tag office,” the post on Facebook said. “These are only for vanity plates and require an extra fee.”

“We have stopped vehicles lately running fake blackout tags. Putting your normal tag sticker on it doesn’t make it legal,” the post said. “You must display a valid tag issued by the state. You can’t get an airbrushed tag at a novelty tag shop and use as your tag and same goes for novelty black and white customized tags.”

…..

…..

