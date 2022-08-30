Man killed when he reportedly tried to pick up cellphone he dropped on Mississippi highway

Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A man was reportedly trying to pick up a cellphone he dropped on a Mississippi highway when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

WTOK in Meridian reports that the accident happened on Highway 45 in Lauderdale County at approximately 6 a.m.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the victim was a 32-year-old male. His name had not been released to the television station.

Witnesses say the man came back to pick up a cellphone he dropped on the roadway when he was hit by the vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

