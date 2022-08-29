Two people killed in early morning chain reaction crash on Mississippi highway Published 6:00 am Monday, August 29, 2022

A crash involving two cars and two motorcycles early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of two people.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that a vehicle crash that started a chain reaction of crashes killed two people on U.S. 82 in Columbus at approximately 1 a.m.

Reports are that a vehicle hit a motorcycle, which then hit a motorcycle, which then crashed in another vehicle.

David Anthony Porter, 26 of Columbus and Zabria Deana Dodds, 24, who was later determined to be pregnant died in the wreck. Porter was driving the second, and Dodds was the passenger in the second vehicle involved in the incident.

One of the motorcycle operators was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation,