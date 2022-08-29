Mississippi police seek public’s help in locating missing man

Published 6:30 am Monday, August 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Alexander James Kremer, 23, of Tennessee, who was last seen in the 7100 block of Highway 49, after being dropped off by friends near Tractor Supply.

No last known clothing description was given. He is approximately 6 feet tall with sandy blonde hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police.

