Mississippi man arrested after reportedly setting partner on fire Published 5:55 am Sunday, August 28, 2022

A Mississippi man was arrested Saturday after reportedly setting his partner on fire.

Vicksburg 911 received a call from the Merit Health River Region Emergency Department just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Hospital staff said that they were treating a 32-year-old female that had arrived by private vehicle. The patient was suffering from burns that she reported she received during an assault.

The investigation indicated that she and a domestic partner had a dispute, during which he poured rubbing alcohol on her and set it on fire. The victim suffered non-life-threatening burns on her upper body and legs. She was treated in the Emergency Department of the hospital for most of the day before being released later in the afternoon.

Sheriff Martin Pace, Lieutenant Stacy Rollison, Sergeant Ray Thompson and Deputy Dustin Keyes arrested Samuel Pervis Coley III, 30 of Warren County, at his residence in the 4000 block of Redwood Road at approximately 2:15 p.m. that same day.

Coley is currently housed in the Warren County Jail without bond on a charge of aggravated assault domestic violence. He is scheduled to have his initial appearance in Justice Court on Monday morning to set bail.