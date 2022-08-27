Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi Published 8:30 am Saturday, August 27, 2022

A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi.

Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford.

On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue. Officers quickly identified Miller and Murphee as suspects and warrants were issued for their arrest.

Oxford police took another report on July 29, this time for commercial burglary at the same business. Miller was identified as the suspect in that incident.

West Helena Police Department assisted in arresting both suspects, who were then transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Murphree has been charged with felony shoplifting and issued a $2,000 bond.

Miller has been charged with felony shoplifting, commercial burglary, and possession of burglary tools. Miller has been issued a $20,000 bond.