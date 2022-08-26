Police investigating after family members find 52-year-old Mississippi man dead with signs of trauma

Published 10:52 am Friday, August 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are investigating after a 52-year-old Mississippi man was found dead in his home.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that family members found Eric Dean Barnes, 52, dead in his Biloxi home on Azalea Street.

When officers arrived, they reportedly they uncovered evidence that the man had died from obvious trauma.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Those with information on the situation are asked to contact Moss Point PD at (228) 475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

